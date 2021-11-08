‘Bigg Boss 15’: After Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal gets evicted on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Miesha Iyer's boyfriend, Ieshaan Sehgal, was voted out 'Bigg Boss 15' the day after she was. After Ieshaan's expulsion, host Salman Khan advised him that he could "go to Miesha now."

On Sunday, Salman Khan began the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode by asking Ieshaan Sehgaal about his feelings since Miesha Iyer was evicted from the show. “Sir, I am not feeling good at all. How can I? In the house, I was closest to her. She is now out of the house.”

Salman then told him in a stern voice, “Kya expect kar rahe the Ieshaan, kaun jaega? Pichle do hafto se samjha raha tha mai ki aaplog kuch nahi kar rahe. Abhi romance ke bal ke upar to nahi chalta na ye show bhai? Wo added hota hai. Ye bhi nahi ke aap logo ke romance me kuch aisa fun tha (What were you even expecting, Ieshaan? Who would be voted out? I have been telling you guys for the past two weeks that you guys are not doing anything inside the house. This show doesn’t run on romance. Not that there was much fun in your romance even). You were not mixing with anyone.”

As reported by Hindustan Times, Later, Salman Khan also told the contestants, “I would like to remind you all that we do not add romantic angles or create fights inside the house. If Tejasswi Prakash has a problem with Shamita Shetty, that is her problem, not ours. If you are having an affair with Shamita, that, too, is yours. We are not having an affair with Shamita. Nobody is dictating terms to you guys, that is on your own.”

“You stay in the house, impress the audience and one of you will win the trophy. Did we ask Miesha and Ieshaan to get it on their own. All these are useless. We do not control what you do, how you do it, what you say. This is your show, if it works, you get the credit. If it does not, you get the blame as well. Why do you blame the creative team? The team gives you tasks and rules, not scripts. We do not have a VFX shop here that we'll show something from different what you actually did,” he added.