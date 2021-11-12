'Bigg Boss 15': Afsana Khan accuses Rajiv Adatia for inappropriately touching her, picks up knife while breaking down

.Afsana Khan was called to the confession room by Bigg Boss a few minutes later, and she was asked to leave the house immediately.

Fans of 'Bigg Boss 15' should be aware that Afsama Khan has broken down on numerous times when taking an aggressive approach. When this has happened in the past, it has definitely scared the other candidates, and she has been given a few warnings as well. However, things got out of hand this time, and she did something that Bigg Boss deemed inappropriate.

Afsana accused her friend Rajiv of improperly touching her and also entering the washroom while she was inside, in a shocking turn of events in the house. Afsana grew enraged and yelled at the top of her lungs, threatening to bring a lawsuit against him.

When Jai Bhanushali and Umar Riaz tried to console her, she grabbed a knife and declared that she was going to die. The show was put on high alert as a result of this, and Jai exemplified what happened. Afsana was called to the confession room by Bigg Boss a few minutes later, and she was asked to leave the house immediately along with the doctor who had come to her aid.

Meanwhile, best friends Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty fought over Pratik Sehajpal. Neha's decision to favour Pratik during the task and to talk to him annoyed Shamita. Shamita expressed disappointment in Neha, but Neha answered that she was not a child for Shamita to control.