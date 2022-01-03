'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijeet Bichukale loses cool, throws bottle at Devoleena Bhattacharjee - WATCH

The controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is in the news ever since it aired on national television Colors. Contestants are trying really hard to book slots in the finale, because of which they get involved in physical fights every day.

A new promo has been dropped by the official page of Colors on Instagram in which Devoleena can be seen having a fight with Abhijeet Bichukle. In the video, Devo can be heard saying, “Task ke bahaane kya gandgi fela rha tha vha pe.” To which Abhijeet replies, “Mujhe abhi baat nahi karni tujhse.”

After this, Devoleena said, “ek number ka gandgi hai tu. Tere ko toh thukna hi chaaiye. Maa baap pe jaayega, jaau tere maa paa pe?” After this, Abhijeet lost his cool and got up from his bed. He said, “bandiya hai kyat u beech ki.”

Devoleena also got angry and they both had a big fight. Abhijeet can be seen holding a bottle, which he tries to throw at Devo. However, other contestants interfered.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Task ke dauraan Pratik ke prati Abhijit ka vyavhaar dekh Devoleena ne khoya apna aapa. Kaise shaant hoga unka yeh aakrosh?”

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal was trying to stop Devoleena who was throwing a blanket in the house. He also said to her ‘Are you mad.’ After this, Devoleena locked herself in the bathroom because of which everyone got worried.

Umar and Pratik also had a fight during the task. Bigg Boss bashed the contestants as they were not following the house rules.