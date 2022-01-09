'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijeet Bichukale insults singer Neha Bhasin, says 'Meri bhabhi takli karegi tujh ko'

Abhijeet Bichukale has become a nuisance for Bigg Boss housemates. Bichukale's brash, abusive, insulting behaviour is unacceptable. He's living with his no-care attitude and that has irked his housemates and public too. In today's episode, a special panel will be set up with celebrities like Geeta Kapoor, Kashmira Shah, Divya Agarwal, Debina Bonnerjee, and a few others.

The panellists take housemates under the scanner, and they get a reality check from their perspective. Kashmira screws Karan Kundrra over his lack of taking a stand for Tejasswi Prakash, Divya Agarwal taunts Shamita Shetty for her game, and the latter gets into an argument with Divya, and she mocks her. However, the heat intensifies, when singer Neha Bhasin confronts Abhijeet Bichukale.

Abhijeet's rude behaviour with women has affected Bhasin and scrutinises him for it. Bichukale insults Shetty by calling her 'pairon ki jooti.' Neha schools him and says, "Pair ki jooti bolenge na toh juthon se maarunga, ghar pe aa ke." This irks Abhijeet and he insults Bhasin by saying, "Meri bhabhi hai na... takli karegi tujhko." This breaks her down and she moves to tears.

In yesterday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman bashes Abhijeet for his abusive behaviour. Khan points out that his actions is completely unacceptable, and in an angry tone he said that he will drag him from his hair and kick him out of the house. Rather than listening to the host, Abhijeet feels offensive, and he leaves the living area. Abhijeet loudly says, 'Bhaad mein gaya aapka show,' and he decides to leave the house. He shouts in the mic, 'Kholo darwaza.'

Salman Khan even schools Karan for demoralising Tejasswi, and asking her to apologise to Umar Riaz. Salman went on to abuse Karan over his discouraging behaviour for Tejasswi. A furious Salman points out to Prakash and says, "Aapka boyfriend hone ke bawajood bhi inhone aapki kabhi madat nahi ki hai." Then he confronts Karan and says, "Tejasswi aapki kabhi priority thi hi nahi," and continued saying, "Take a fu***ng stand... be a fu***ng man."

