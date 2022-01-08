'Bigg Boss 15': Abhijeet Bichukale gets into ugly spat with Salman Khan, decides to leave house

When Salman Khan gets angry, you better not piss him off. However, Abhijeet Bichukale does the opposite, and it irks Salman.

In today's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman bashes Abhijeet for his abusive behaviour. Khan points out that his actions is completely unacceptable, and in an angry tone he said that he will drag him from his hair and kick him out of the house. Rather than listening to the host, Abhijeet feels offensive, and he leaves the living area. Abhijeet loudly says, 'Bhaad mein gaya aapka show,' and he decides to leave the house. He shouts in the mic, 'Kholo darwaza.'

Watch the shocking clip

'Bigg Boss 15' announced one of the most unexpected and surprising evictions of the season ahead of the finale on Friday night. Umar Riaz, one of the strongest candidates, was eliminated. The decision has undoubtedly sent shockwaves throughout the country, particularly in the Bollywood business, which has begun to raise eyebrows in response to the decision. Umar Riaz is one of the most popular contestants on the show, and it's no surprise that he's won practically all of the polls and votes along the route to amassing a massive fan base all around the world. Despite getting the ticket to the finale and becoming a VIP member, Umar was out at a bar.



As soon as news of Umar Riaz's eviction became public, fans and Twitter users began criticising the show for making an arbitrary choice. Bigg Boss' choice appears to have enraged them, as they have expressed their displeasure with it. Some internet users have urged that Bigg Boss be banned. 'Rip Bigg Boss,' 'Nonsense Show,' 'No Umar, No BB15,' and other hashtags and comments are trending on social media.

Umar's brother, Asim Riaz, and his girlfriend, actress Himanshi Khurana, also shared tweets proving the unjust eviction. "Well played @realumarriaz," Asim wrote. Love you bro," Himanshi Khurana, Manu Punjabi, Andy Kumar, Akanksha Puri, Shefali Bagga, and Kishwer Rai wrote on Twitter, expressing their unhappiness with the show and supporting Umar.