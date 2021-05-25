'Achieved balance between mental, physical wellbeing': Rubina Dilaik on 'Yoga' helping her fight COVID-19

Rubina Dilaik recently recovered from coronavirus and since her recovery, the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner has bounced back and has been sharing happy moments from her hometown.

From spending quality time with her family to going for nature trails in the forests, Rubina seems cheerful and healthy and has urged her fans to spread the power of positivity. According to the ‘Shakti’ actor, apart from the medication, quarantining and following other COVID related protocols, what actually helped her ‘maintain a slow but steady recovery process’ was Yoga.

The actor has averred that Yoga helped her to compose herself in moments of panic and helped her to focus. She also feels a drastic improvement in her breathing movements.

"Since yoga is a very slow and structured practice, I was able to keep up a routine throughout my covid phase, and Yoga really did wonders for me. Yoga has primarily helped me with essential lung exercises which helped me normalize my oxygen levels in many ways. On days that I was feeling low or out of focus, practicing just a bit of yoga pulled me back into focus and really helped me in building this calm aura which kept me composed without any moments of panic throughout the last few weeks,” Rubina said in a statement.

She added, “Yoga has helped me achieve the balance between my mental and physical wellbeing in no better way than through this time, which I am so grateful for. Never did I imagine that a simple practice like Yoga would benefit me in so many ways throughout a tough period like covid.”

Rubina is staying with her family in her hometown in Shimla while her husband, Abhinav Shukla is currently shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ in South Africa’s Cape Town. Rubina was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early May and was quarantining with her sister, Jyotika Dilaik who had also contracted the virus.