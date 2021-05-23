'Glad to have had my family with me': Rubina Dilaik on recovering from COVID-19

Rubina Dilaik, after testing COVID-19 positive, quarantined at her hometown in Shimla where her family stays. The actor has been sharing her photos and videos while on her road to recovery. Now, that she has tested negative, Rubina took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos posing with her parents and sister Jyotika Dilaik. The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner is away from her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently in Cape Town.

While sharing the photos with her family, Rubina wrote a sweet caption that read as "So glad to have had my family with me as I recovered from the physical and mental strain that comes with having covid. They made me feel positive and hopeful... That's the thing about family... One is always cheerful and happy around them!"

She added, "#grateful #familyfirst #familylove #familytime #happy #powerofpositivity #rubinadilaik #bosslady #family".

Meanwhile, Rubina opened up about her long-distance with Abhinav while quarantining amid coronavirus. She said, "In the past, Abhinav and I have been away from each other for a good month or so when Abhinav was venturing on a long mountain trek, but with the social distancing norms due to COVID-19 especially for a recovering patient like me which is total isolation, and Abhinav being away for the shoot of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has just made this distance a lot tougher for me."

Dilaik added, "The last time we even met in Chandigarh before I went home for my quarantine was also at a distance because I was of course unwell, and now it's been over a month of us not physically seeing each other because he is away and shooting."