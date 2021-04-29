Rubina Dilaik calls out hacker, says 'get a life, use your energy on crisis nation is going through'

Rubina Dilaik Instagram account hacked, asks the person to use his energy to help fight for the country in time of the Covid-19 crisis

'Bigg Boss 14' winner and TV actor Rubina Dilaik, who became a household name after her role as Radhika in Zee TV's 'Choti Bahu' and Transgender Soumya Singh in Colors TV's 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', recently took to her Instagram handle to share that someone had been trying to hack into her account.

While sharing the information on her social media handle, the actress mentioned in the note asking the hacker to use this time and energy in helping the nation out of the pandemic.

Her post read, "Someone is trying to log in to my Instagram account, and the location is Delhi. Get a life and use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through."

Earlier, Rubina's husband and former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Abhinav Shukla took to Twitter to notify about a website that is known for this shady business of making contact and personal details of many actresses public. He came across this website when the couple took help from their engineer friend to disable the website after Rubina received unsolicited messages and calls from different numbers.

He tweeted, "A website illegally sharing contacts of many prominent actresses has been disabled! All thx to my buddy, an engineer! Don't mess with #engineers. And yeah welcome to all the thankyous coming my way (sic)!"

The couple's chemistry was widely cherished on Bigg Boss season 14. They claimed to have overcome the rough patch in their married life through the course of the show.

"It began when I was called a 'samaan' and Ruby (Rubina) said that I don't want to do the show. She took a stand for me. Wahaan se ek shuruaat ho gayi thi and throughout the journey, many a time things happened where we fought for each other and the bond was bound to get stronger, ”Abhinav told to India Today in an interview.

Rubina with her husband and mother was supposed to travel to Himachal via road but couldn't due to lockdown restrictions in Maharashtra.

On the work front, she has recently returned as in Saumya in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.