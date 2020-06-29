'Bigg Boss 14': Will Salman Khan hosted reality show be further delayed?

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss is one of the most awaited television shows in the second half of the year. The 14th season was underway and reports are making the rounds that this time the house will witness both celebrities and commoners. Yes, 16 celebrities and three commoners are likely to be a part of the upcoming season. However, the airing of the show is likely to be delayed mainly coronavirus crisis being the reason.

A BollywoodLife reported quoted a portal which read as "While the show had started on October 1 last year, this time around, the shoot is likely to begin from the last week of October. The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised."

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the show ended earlier this year and has been touted as one of the most successful seasons ever. Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner up.

As per reports, Salman is likely to kickstart the shoot of the 14th season at his farmhouse in Panvel. This report came about amid the rumours stating that the superstar might not host the new season. But it seems like Khan will continue hosting the controversial reality show.