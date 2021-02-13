'Bigg Boss 14' Finale: Salman Khan to Jasmin Bhasin 'you're not a contestant', schools Aly Goni for being rude to her

Salman Khan also yells at Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya for not supporting Rakhi Sawant's decision of shredding Rs 14 lakh to become a finalist.

In the promo, Salman is heard saying, "Jitna aapka haq hai, utna hi Rakhi ka haq hai. Shayad Rakhi hi jeete (Rakhi has an equal right to the prize money, who knows, maybe she’ll win the show)!"

To which Rahul yells at Rakhi by saying, "Tu itne time se bol rahi hai mai to nahi jeetne wali. Ab sir bol rahe hai to baat kyu maan rahi ho? Abhi bolo na, hum galat dikhte hain na (You have been saying you won’t win the show. Why do you not tell that to sir)?"

On hearing Rahul scream, Salman retorts, "Why are you screaming at her, you don’t want to win? Is conversation se lag raha hai aap jeet chuke ho aur Rakhi ke paas apke 14 lakh hain (It seems like you have won and Rakhi owes you ₹14 lakh)!"

Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Salman then turns to Jasmin Bhasin, who has entered Bigg Boss 14 house as Aly Goni's connection. The superstar tells her "Jasmin, you are not a contestant’. Tujhe kyu chul hai?"

Khan also schools Aly for being rude to Jasmin. He tells Goni, "Aly apke paas ek genuine supporter hai, jo apko sahi rasta dikha rahi hai khud ki image ki chinta kiye bagair. Lekin aap usko baar baar chup kara dete ho. Is baar kisine jasmine ko galat dikhaya hai to wo aap ho Aly (Aly you have a genuine supporter who shows you the right path but you ask her to stay silent. If someone showed her in bad light this time, it was you Aly)."

To which Aly replies, "Kya ho raha hai, I am losing it pata nahi kyu para bahut badh raha hai (What is happening is, I am losing it. I have no clue why this is happening but it is only increasing)."

Salman ends up calling Aly 'rude'.

Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Eijaz Khan's proxy), Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are currently nominated for evictions.