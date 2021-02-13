'Bigg Boss 14' Finale: Salman Khan to Jasmin Bhasin 'you're not a contestant', schools Aly Goni for being rude to her

Headlines

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rinku Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 IPL stars who failed to make it to India's T20 squad for WI tour

Unease grows as US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine despite global opposition

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Most dangerous female criminals in the world

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

'I apologise': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of tribal man who was peed on

Odisha Train Accident: What is Electronic Interlocking, which caused train tragedy?

Ashes Controversy: England fans mock Steve Smith with 'Saw you cry on Telly' Chants in Edgbaston

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homesports

sports

'Bigg Boss 14' Finale: Salman Khan to Jasmin Bhasin 'you're not a contestant', schools Aly Goni for being rude to her

Salman Khan also yells at Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya for not supporting Rakhi Sawant's decision of shredding Rs 14 lakh to become a finalist.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 09:19 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the promo, Salman is heard saying, "Jitna aapka haq hai, utna hi Rakhi ka haq hai. Shayad Rakhi hi jeete (Rakhi has an equal right to the prize money, who knows, maybe she’ll win the show)!" 

To which Rahul yells at Rakhi by saying, "Tu itne time se bol rahi hai mai to nahi jeetne wali. Ab sir bol rahe hai to baat kyu maan rahi ho? Abhi bolo na, hum galat dikhte hain na (You have been saying you won’t win the show. Why do you not tell that to sir)?"

On hearing Rahul scream, Salman retorts, "Why are you screaming at her, you don’t want to win? Is conversation se lag raha hai aap jeet chuke ho aur Rakhi ke paas apke 14 lakh hain (It seems like you have won and Rakhi owes you ₹14 lakh)!"

Check out the promo below:

Meanwhile, Salman then turns to Jasmin Bhasin, who has entered Bigg Boss 14 house as Aly Goni's connection. The superstar tells her "Jasmin, you are not a contestant’. Tujhe kyu chul hai?" 

Khan also schools Aly for being rude to Jasmin. He tells Goni, "Aly apke paas ek genuine supporter hai, jo apko sahi rasta dikha rahi hai khud ki image ki chinta kiye bagair. Lekin aap usko baar baar chup kara dete ho. Is baar kisine jasmine ko galat dikhaya hai to wo aap ho Aly (Aly you have a genuine supporter who shows you the right path but you ask her to stay silent. If someone showed her in bad light this time, it was you Aly)."

To which Aly replies, "Kya ho raha hai, I am losing it pata nahi kyu para bahut badh raha hai (What is happening is, I am losing it. I have no clue why this is happening but it is only increasing)."

Salman ends up calling Aly 'rude'.

Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Eijaz Khan's proxy), Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are currently nominated for evictions. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rishab Shetty, Rakshit Shetty, Pramod Shetty shell out friendship goals as they relish biryani from same plate

'53 minutes for 5.5 overs': Time wasting tactic in Duleep Trophy sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

Sourav Ganguly-backed IIM alumnus' company to challenge Zomato, Swiggy

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, stop playing victim card, learn to listen | Opinion

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE