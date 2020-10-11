'Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar': Eijaz Khan opens up on his past to Sidharth Shukla; gets confronted by Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan confronts contestant Eijaz Khan about his past in the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss 14, to be aired on Saturday night.

In the episode, Eijaz discusses his past love life with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who is a senior in the house this season. "Bada kaand hote hote bach gaya (a big fiasco was avoided)," says Eijaz.

During the show, Eijaz confesses to Shukla that he had to face wrath from his ex-girlfriend with whom he was living in. The Kkavyanjali actor revealed that the consequences he faced after he refused to marry her. Eijaz also shared that the whole fiasco made him broke from within.

The promo of the episode hinted at how Salman confronts Eijaz over the issue, asking was it that made him jittery. In fact, Eijaz is seen referring to an incident from the past during his conversation with Salman.

"Waise kuch mere saath hua hai, uss wajah se main ab bahut awkward ho gaya hoon (because of what happened, I feel very awkward)," he told Salman, who replies: "Aap agar galat jaoge toh galat dikhoge (If you behave inappropriately, you will come across as inappropriate)."

Before entering Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz had revealed that he was under therapy owing to his mental illness.

Over the weekend, Salman will also censure contestant Abhinav Shukla for not being entertaining and distracting his wife and actress Rubina Dilaik. Salman also advises Abhinav to let Rubina fight her battles.