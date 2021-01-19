'Bigg Boss 14': Vikas Gupta re-enters the house

On Monday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee stepped in as a proxy to Eijaz Khan after he had to leave Bigg Boss 14 due to prior professional commitments. However, not just Devoleena, but another former contestant made a re-entry on the reality show. Yes, we are talking about Vikas Gupta, who exited the show due to a medical emergency is back inside the house after nearly a week. The producer entered the house during a task.

It so happened that Bigg Boss give a task to the contestants to get their ration back. Thus, the makers placed dolls of the inmates and asked each contestant whom will they blame for the punishment given by Bigg Boss. While exiting the house, Eijaz and Devoleena jointly take Nikki's name.

The final dolls left were of Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. While Sonali Phogat waited for her turn, Bigg Boss calls in Vikas and asks him who would he choose between Aly and Rahul.

Gupta pushes Rahul's doll in the water and Aly gets a chance to choose eight food items for the rationing of the house.

Vikas and Devoleena's entry got mixed reactions from the inmates while Eijaz's exit made Aly and Arshi Khan break into tears.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with ETimes, Kashmera Shah expressed her disappointment on letting Vikas re-enter the house again.

She stated, "Very honestly, I don’t like this entering and exiting policy at all because the authenticity of the show gets compromised. I love watching Bigg Boss and have always followed the show. When people exit, they get to know people who were genuine friends and people who weren’t; they also understand their game. Each contestant is playing their own game, but when one person goes out and comes back at their will, it is not fair on the other contestants. As a viewer, I don’t enjoy that. Why is Vikas coming and going so often? I’m sure many other people also want to ask the same question."