'Bigg Boss 14': Two contestants to get evicted from the house today; what is your guess?

Headlines

World Cup 2023: Team India dons new-look training kits ahead of IND vs AUS clash at Chepauk, See pics

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Watch: Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans in Chennai ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

As Dono releases, Bobby Deol pens heartfelt note for nephew Rajveer Deol; 'You have worked so hard...'

Loki season 2 review: Tom Hiddleston brings back good ol' Marvel fun but series suffers due to MCU's complexities

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bigg Boss 14': Two contestants to get evicted from the house today; what is your guess?

On Sunday, ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill entered the house and played fun games with the contestants and the audience also got to watch Eijaz and Pavitra play a romantic couple.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 01:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 14 makers released an explosive promo for its episode on Monday which would see not one but two contestants getting evicted from the house. 

Sharing the clip, the Instagram handle of Colors wrote, "Aaj double eviction ke din, @ikavitakaushik, @rubinadilaik, @jasminbhasin2806 aur @nishantsinghm_official mein se honge kaun se contestants #BB14 ke ghar se bahar? Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch it on #Colors." 

The video posted by the channel showed contestants sharing tense moments including Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, all waiting for the names to be announced.
 
Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 was quite eventful. While ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill entered the house and played fun games with the contestants and the audience also got to watch Eijaz and Pavitra play a romantic couple. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Last week, Bigg Boss was mired in controversies after contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks against the Marathi language. 

Jaan, however, had later issued an apology on the show about the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The video of Jaan's apology began with Bigg Boss telling Jaan that discrimination of any kind is not tolerated on the show. "Namaste, mera naam Jaan Kumar Sanu hai. Maine kuch dino pehle, anjaane mein hi sahi, magar maine ek galti ki, jisse Marathi logon ko, aur unke sentiments ko thes pahunchi hai. Main iss baat ke liye sincerely sorry kehna chahunga. Mera bilkul bhi intention nahi tha ke main Marathi logon ko thes ya chot pahunchaun. Agar mere intentions galat aaye hain saamne se, toh main uske liye tahe dil se maafi maangna chahunga. Bigg Boss I am really sorry ke maine aapko sharminda kiya hai, aur main aage se yeh baat bilkul repeat nahi karunga (Namaste, my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. A few days ago, I unknowingly made a blunder that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I am sincerely sorry about this. It was never my intention to offend the Marathi people. If my comments have been perceived as negative, I would like to apologise for them. I would also like to apologise to Bigg Boss for harming the show’s reputation, and will repeat this mistake)."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who’s the richest Indian rapper with Rs 208 crore net worth? Not Badshah, Divine, Raftaar

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana to go on floors in 2024, Yash allotted 15 days for Nitesh Tiwari's film: Report

PF interest news: Centre maintains GPF interest at 7.1% for October-December quarter

Idea of Bharat: Exploring its remnants in contemporary India

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE