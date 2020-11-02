'Bigg Boss 14': Two contestants to get evicted from the house today; what is your guess?

On Sunday, ex-contestant Shehnaaz Gill entered the house and played fun games with the contestants and the audience also got to watch Eijaz and Pavitra play a romantic couple.

Bigg Boss 14 makers released an explosive promo for its episode on Monday which would see not one but two contestants getting evicted from the house.

Sharing the clip, the Instagram handle of Colors wrote, "Aaj double eviction ke din, @ikavitakaushik, @rubinadilaik, @jasminbhasin2806 aur @nishantsinghm_official mein se honge kaun se contestants #BB14 ke ghar se bahar? Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch it on #Colors."

The video posted by the channel showed contestants sharing tense moments including Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, all waiting for the names to be announced.



Last week, Bigg Boss was mired in controversies after contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks against the Marathi language.

Jaan, however, had later issued an apology on the show about the same.

The video of Jaan's apology began with Bigg Boss telling Jaan that discrimination of any kind is not tolerated on the show. "Namaste, mera naam Jaan Kumar Sanu hai. Maine kuch dino pehle, anjaane mein hi sahi, magar maine ek galti ki, jisse Marathi logon ko, aur unke sentiments ko thes pahunchi hai. Main iss baat ke liye sincerely sorry kehna chahunga. Mera bilkul bhi intention nahi tha ke main Marathi logon ko thes ya chot pahunchaun. Agar mere intentions galat aaye hain saamne se, toh main uske liye tahe dil se maafi maangna chahunga. Bigg Boss I am really sorry ke maine aapko sharminda kiya hai, aur main aage se yeh baat bilkul repeat nahi karunga (Namaste, my name is Jaan Kumar Sanu. A few days ago, I unknowingly made a blunder that has hurt the sentiments of Marathi people. I am sincerely sorry about this. It was never my intention to offend the Marathi people. If my comments have been perceived as negative, I would like to apologise for them. I would also like to apologise to Bigg Boss for harming the show’s reputation, and will repeat this mistake)."