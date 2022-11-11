Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer says 'yahi gaad dungi' after Archana Gautam gets into physical fight with Shiv Thakare

After Shiv Thakare commented on her political party during an argument, Archana Gautam lost her cool and got into physical fight with her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer says 'yahi gaad dungi' after Archana Gautam gets into physical fight with Shiv Thakare
Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Archana Gautam lost her cool and hit Shiv Thakare after which Bigg Boss 16 contestants went against her. Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta.

Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer were seen bashing the politician after her physical fight with Shiv. Nimrit was heard telling ‘chappal se maarungi’ while Sumbul Touqeer said, “yahin gaad dungi’. For the unversed, it all started when Shiv made some personal remark while having an argument with Archana Gautam.

After Shiv commented on her political party, Archana held his neck. Bigg Boss asked Shiv to give final decision after this decision. Shiv told Bigg Boss to eliminate her, after which she has to leave Salman Khan’s house.

Meanwhile, as per the media reports, Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or if will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Earlier, Abdu made dun of Archana and he compared her to "Karele ka juice." Other competitors, such as Shiv Thakre and Tina Dutta, received the label of delicious orange juice. 

A few days ago, MC Stan stopped communicating to everyone since he is upset with his friends' actions. Bigg Boss comforted him by telling him not to worry so much and to keep participating in the game with class. He believes that everyone is acting. 

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, two other roommates, accused Abdu Rozik of being a biased captain. Contestants were asked to grade Abdu's captaincy in a promo that the channel Colors released on Instagram. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer

While Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta criticized him for being biased and said that Abdu had given less work to his favourite competitors, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and other Abdu supporters gave him a score of 10/10.  (With inputs from IANS)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: Know how fasting this Durga Puja can detoxify your gut
From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
Viral photos of the day: Shahid Kapoor looks cool in casuals, Rashmika Mandanna gives fitness goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.