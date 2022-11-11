Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer says 'yahi gaad dungi' after Archana Gautam gets into physical fight with Shiv Thakare

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Archana Gautam lost her cool and hit Shiv Thakare after which Bigg Boss 16 contestants went against her. Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Tina Datta.

Nimrit Kaur and Sumbul Touqeer were seen bashing the politician after her physical fight with Shiv. Nimrit was heard telling ‘chappal se maarungi’ while Sumbul Touqeer said, “yahin gaad dungi’. For the unversed, it all started when Shiv made some personal remark while having an argument with Archana Gautam.

After Shiv commented on her political party, Archana held his neck. Bigg Boss asked Shiv to give final decision after this decision. Shiv told Bigg Boss to eliminate her, after which she has to leave Salman Khan’s house.

Meanwhile, as per the media reports, Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show. According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or if will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Earlier, Abdu made dun of Archana and he compared her to "Karele ka juice." Other competitors, such as Shiv Thakre and Tina Dutta, received the label of delicious orange juice.

A few days ago, MC Stan stopped communicating to everyone since he is upset with his friends' actions. Bigg Boss comforted him by telling him not to worry so much and to keep participating in the game with class. He believes that everyone is acting.

Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, two other roommates, accused Abdu Rozik of being a biased captain. Contestants were asked to grade Abdu's captaincy in a promo that the channel Colors released on Instagram.

While Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta criticized him for being biased and said that Abdu had given less work to his favourite competitors, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and other Abdu supporters gave him a score of 10/10. (With inputs from IANS)