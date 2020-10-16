'Bigg Boss 14': Sidharth Shukla's love for head massage continues with Hina Khan replacing Shehnaaz Gill

As another week of 'Bigg Boss 14' passes and the time of 'Toofani Seniors' Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan to exit the show comes closer, it will be interesting to see if there is an added twist which allows the seniors to remain inside the house or not.

Meanwhile, while all three 'Toofani Seniors' have been a delight to watch, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, has managed to grab a lot of eyeballs for his voicing his strong opinion and his ability to influence those around him.

But the one other thing that he has managed to do in the house if to keep alive the tradition of 'champi', or head massage, in the show.

Previously, in 'Bigg Boss 13, Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill was often seen giving Sidharth Shukla a 'champi'. However, this time it is actress Hina Khan, who has been spotted giving the 'senior' a head massage on different occasions.

And while this has been an interesting observation by #SidNaaz (Sidharth and Shehnaaz) fans who spoke about on social media, what is more noteworthy is netizens have also started linking Hina and Sidharth given the chemistry they have and the bond they are currently sharing in the house. However, there is absolutely no truth in it.

Meanwhile, in Thursday's episode, Sidharth Shukla got emotional as he recalled fond memories with his father who he lost when he was still very young.

Talking about his father to Hina and Gauahar, Sidharth recollected how his dad was the superhero in his life and mentioned that he had the strongest will to survive even after he was diagnosed with lung disease that was incurable and doctors told him he won't survive more than two years. Sidharth added that his father lived for seven years after that just to see him stable in life.

The model-turned-actor also looked back at the days when he was a smalltime model and couldn't do much for his dad. However, he added that if his dad was alive today, he would have done everything for him.

Currently, in the show actress Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, model Shehzaad Deol, actress Jasmin Bhasin and playback singer Kumar Sanu`s son Jaan Kumar Sanu are nominated for eviction.

Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal became the first eviction of the show this season.