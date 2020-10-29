Bigg Boss 14 'senior' Gauahar Khan supports Jaan Kumar Sanu in Rahul Vaidya's nepotism comment

Gauahar Khan, one of the seniors from inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, has given her opinion on Rahul Vaidya's nepotism comment on co-contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu. The actress came out in support of Jaan in the debate which has irked every person inside the house.

In a recent nomination task, Rahul Vaidya nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu stating he wouldn't like to see 'a product of nepotism' inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. Both the singers are often seen competing inside the house, especially when it comes to their co-contestant Nikki Tamboli.

Gauahar, who had observed both Rahul and Jaan closely inside the house, has come out in support of the latter. She shared a tweet in which she asked Jaan to be a proud son of Kumar Sanu, and stay himself.

She shared, “Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father, n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as a Jaan Kumar Sanu! You are You! Don’t worry be happy!”

Here's her tweet:

Jaan had justified his stance saying that his parents separated when he was a kid, and he grew up with his mother, not father. Sanu junior then mentioned that his father took notice of his talent, after which he decided to support his son.

Apart from Gauahar, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla had also entered the house as 'Toofani seniors'. They got out of the house recently, and Kavita Kaushik, Nisha Singh and Shardul Pandit replaced them as 'wild card entries'.