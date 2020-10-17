'Bigg Boss 14': Sara Gurpal hits out at Sidharth Shukla, blames 'toofani senior' for her 'unfair' eviction

Popular Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal recently took to her verified Instagram handle to hit out at 'Toofani Senior' Sidharth Shukla, blaming him for her 'unfair eviction from 'Bigg Boss 14' house.

In her latest video, Sara can be heard saying: “I am really overwhelmed with the support. I would have been happy if the audience would have voted me out. In that case, I would have tried working on my personality maybe. However, the audience loved my personality. So, if this eviction happened because of one person, then it is totally unfair. I did everything in the house from tasks to household chores and I am proud out it. Even Hina and Gauahar were against my elimination”.

On Monday, after the nominations, in a surprise eviction, Sara Gurpal was outed from the Bigg Boss house, basis 'seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan's decision to not give her another chance in the house.

According to special powers given to the three by Bigg Boss himself, the 'seniors' after a quick nomination voting by the 'freshers' themselves, were asked to decide on one contestant they thought wasn't eligible for the game show. The three unanimously decided to send Sara Gurpal home.

But, the point that Sara raised after coming out of the Bigg Boss house was that even though Hina and Gauahar wanted to send home either one from between Rahul Vaidya or Nishant Singh Malkhani, who had more nomination votes than her, Sidharth was hell-bent on eliminating her.

In fact, earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Sara had said something similar.

She said, "“Mere paas experience batane ke liye kuch hai nahi as I was inside the house for only a week. Unlike others, I just got one nomination from Jaan (Kumar Sanu). And despite that, I was voted out, which is extremely unfair. It was the decision of Sidharth Shukla; I don’t know what kind of revenge he wanted to take! Nobody wanted me to go from the house, except him. Hina (Khan) and Gauahar (Khan) wanted Nishant to get evicted but Sidharth was adamant about voting me out. Bigg Boss is a show about audience. Junta should have been given the power to vote someone out and not these ‘seniors’."

Meanwhile, post her eviction, Sara also opened up about her relationship with Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar. She stressed that her marriage with Tushar was abusive and that he is the least important person in her life.

Sara told IANS, "I think he himself said it, stating that we have been separated for almost four to five years now. It was a really abusive relationship and I think every girl has the right to move on, from something which is not (healthy). Where was he for four years? The moment `Bigg Boss` began he started talking. He is the least important person in my life. If he was that important, he would have been there in my life."

Around the time Sara had entered the Bigg Boss house, Tushar had declared in the press that she had married him for a green card and that she was deliberately hiding their marriage.