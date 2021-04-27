'Bigg Boss 14' runner up Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar reveal wedding guest list

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to enter marital bless soon and fans can't wait to witness the magical moment. However, ahead of that, the couple showed a glimpse into a marital life in the new music video 'Madhanya' which has struck the right chord with the masses. Now, during an interaction, Rahul and Disha spoke at length about their wedding plans and also gave a hint on their guest list.

When asked about the definition of a perfect wedding, Disha told Spotboye, "I think a perfect wedding would be where only your close family and friends are there. It should be a small intimate wedding not like a big grand show happening. You can interact with all your guests. The only people who you like should be present there at your main event (wedding)."

While Rahul shared, "Somebody has told me that in the past three months, the people you have talked to are only closest to you. So, you should only call the people who were in touch with you in the last three months."

Talking about the guest list, Disha shared, "I had also told him the same thing while making the guest list. Shaadi mein unko daalna hai jinse teen mahine mein baat hoti hai. Baakiyon ko reception mein daalna jinse ek saal mein baat hoti hai. And I think for Rahul that would be Bigg Boss house."

While Vaidya added, "She is right. So, yes all the Bigg Boss people are invited to our wedding."

It was during Disha's birthday, Rahul proposed to her for marriage inside Bigg Boss 14 house. When asked about it, Parmar narrated her reaction by stating, "So, I will tell you on 10th night the promo went on air after the episode. But on the 9th I started getting messages on Twitter from people saying 'oh something is going to happen' because they are a day ahead of the telecast. So, he must have spoken about it and discussed it with his housemates. And I got a feeling that something is going to happen. But when that thing came on air and I saw the promo it just hit differently even after knowing and my first reaction was shocked, emotional than getting into happy and then obviously getting into the gravity of it. But it was a very surreal and beautiful moment."

Parmar added, "I had my Mom, brother and a few of my friends at home because it was my birthday and they had come down to cut the cake. And everybody saw it and it was a very happy moment. I can't express in words how that feeling was but it was a very bold move by him. Without knowing what will be the answer, keeping patience and anxiety jawab aaya. So, I think we should know from Rahul what was his feeling at that moment."