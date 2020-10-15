Trending#

'Bigg Boss 14': Rubina Dilaik makes Shehzad Deol apologise to transgender community, internet lauds her for taking stand

It seems only logical that Shehzad Deol was told to apologise by Rubina Dilaik, who became a household name with 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', where she essayed the role of a transgender.


Written By

Edited By

Mugdha Kapoor

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:26 PM IST

On day 11 in the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, all hell broke loose when contestants Nishant Singh Malkhani and Shehzad Deol got into an ugly verbal spat during the 'Farm Land' immunity task given by Bigg Boss to the housemates as an opportunity to save themselves from this week's nominations. 

It was during this task when both the teams were trying to destroy each other's farm to win immunity that Shehzad and Nishant got engaged in a heated argument and the former, whose team eventually lost the task, called Nishant a eunuch, in a derogatory manner. 

Shehzad went to the extent of using abusive words that are otherwise used against the transgender community, as a way to showcase Nishant in poor light and put him down.

However, this did not go down well with fellow contestant Rubin Dilaik, who reprimanded him for using the terms in a derogatory manner and making use of them as abuse. 

Rubina clarified to Shehzad that such words are in no way abuse and demanded an apology from him. She took a stand and told Shehzad to apologise to the transgender community, which he willingly did. 

Soon after, Shehzad walked up to the cameras and with folded hands apologised for what he said and clarified that he did not mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. He also mentioned that he does not believe in discrimination. 

It seems only logical that Shehzad was told to apologise by Rubina, who became a household name with 'Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki', where she essayed the role of a transgender. 

Lauding Rubina for taking a stand for the community, several social media users took to their accounts to heap praises on her. 

A fan wrote, "Rubina Dilaik is a true LGBTQ Icon Love her so much."

Another Twitter user wrote, "This might be the only Season of bigg boss Jaha par third gender keliye itna boldly stand liya gya hoga and giving them equal respect. Otherwise, in every Season they are made mocked and made fun of (sic)."

Several others too put up posts praising Rubina for her bold stand. Take a look. 

Meanwhile, contestants Shehzad Deol, Runia Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla, who lost the immunity task are nominated this week. Earlier, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal got evicted from the house.