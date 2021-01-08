Headlines

'Bigg Boss 14': Rakhi Sawant refuses Rubina Dilaik's help, asks Abhinav Shukla to drape her saree

As Abhinav's wife Rubina looks on and even offers to help, Rakhi insists that Abhinav drape her the saree, which he happily agrees to.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 07:04 PM IST

Each 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant ensures that there is never a dearth of entertainment in the house and the one housemate who particularly has been entertaining the audiences with her antics, sense of humour and straight-talk is Rakhi Sawant. One must mention that Rakhi has elevated the level of fun on the show through her histrionics ever since she entered the house as a Challenger.

And now, in a recent promo video released by the makers, taking the level of fun one notch higher, Rakhi, who has previously admitted to having a crush on Abhinav, is seen asking him to drape a saree for her.

The result is extremely hilarious! As Abhinav's wife Rubina looks on and even offers to help, Rakhi insists that Abhinav drape her the saree, which he happily agrees to. 

In the promo, we next see a perplexed Eijaz Khan looking at how Abhinav struggles to drape the saree while Rakhi continues with her antics. She even accuses Abhinav of turning her into a 'samosa' instead of tying a saree while he acts coy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

But soon Rakhi is taken aback when Bigg Boss connects her with someone special. 

In another promo video, Bigg Boss connects Rakhi with her mother via a video call. She gets extremely emotional as her mother gives her advice on how to conduct herself in the house. Even the housemates all break into a smile seeing Rakhi's interaction with her mother.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyone is shocked when Rakhi's mother tells her that she is in hospital. Upon hearing the news, Rakhi is inconsolable but she is encouraged by her mother to be strong. For her mother to recover and be healthy, Rakhi promises that she will fast inside the Bigg Boss house.

