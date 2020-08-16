'Bigg Boss 14' promo, new images of Salman Khan unveiled

'Bigg Boss 14' is back and trending every single day because of a leaked promo still or a new promo itself. Remember the viral first look from 'Bigg Boss 14' where an image of Salman wearing a jacket was unveiled. The promo featuring him in the jacket is now out.

The new 'Bigg Boss 14' promo has used the music of Salman's 'Swag Se Swagat'. In the video, Salman is heard stating that while 2020 has caused trouble for 'Bigg Boss', the 'Bigg Boss' is ready to give a befitting reply to the year. 'Ab scene paltega' was the tagline of the video.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, fans shared images from 'Bigg Boss 14' upcoming promos too. Salman could be seen posing in front of the 'Bigg Boss 14' eye in the viral images. In fact, one promo would also feature the actor chained up like 'Thakur' and 'Veeru' from Sholay.

Here, take a look at the images:

The first promo of 'Bigg Boss 14' had featured Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor had stated that he is growing rice for the contestants. He was probably hinting at the ration the locked up contestants receive every week when they accomplish a task.

More recently, an image of Salman Khan sweeping the floor had made rounds of the internet. The actor, who was staying in Panvel farmhouse since the lockdown, is now back in Mumbai and shooting for the 'Bigg Boss 13' promos back-to-back.