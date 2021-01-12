'Bigg Boss 14' promo: Furious Aly Goni accuses Rakhi Sawant of cursing Jasmin Bhasin and his relationship

After Jasmin Bhasin's eviction, Aly Goni has become aloof in Bigg Boss 14 house. During Monday's episode, Aly was heard telling Eijaz that from now on he will only trust him and Rahul Vaidya. In the new promo of Bigg Boss 14 for the upcoming episode, Aly and Rakhi Sawant have a showdown where he accused her of getting Jasmin eliminated from the show. Rakhi is the new captain of the house and the inmates are giving her a hard time.

Aly abuses and calls out Rakhi for allegedly cursing Jasmin and his relationship. While defending herself, Rakhi says, "I just said ki 'tota udd jaye na ki maina'. I haven't evicted Jasmin." Goni went on to tell Sawant that she has broken his heart and he will make her time miserable inside the house.

On the other hand, Eijaz also yells at Rakhi and tells her, "Captain hogi apne ghar par (You are not our captain)." By calling her the 'worst captain', Rahul says, "Dare to become the captain until we are here."

Towards the end of the promo, Rakhi breaks down and says, "Galti ho gayi captain banke (Becoming a captain has been a mistake)."

Meanwhile, post her eviction from Bigg Boss 14 house, Jasmin shared a photo with Aly on her Instagram page and wrote the lyrics of Kesari song 'Ve Maahi'. It read as "Jithe vi tu chalna ae. Maahi main tere pichhe pichhe chalna. Tu jee sakti nahi. Main jee sakta nahi. Koi dusri main sharta vi rakhti nahi Missing you so bad @alygoni."