'Bigg Boss 14' Promo: Rakhi Sawant is conflicted about saving Abhinav Shukla, breaks down during nomination task

In the February 2 episode promo of 'Bigg Boss 14', Rakhi Sawant will break down into tears during the nominations task. In the promo, Rakhi could be seen in a conflict about saving Abhinav Shukla, whom she has professed her love for, multiple times on the show.

Rakhi could be heard saying, "Tumne mere saath bohot bura kiya hai (You did not do right by me)," she said, as she burst into tears. However, Rakhi also admitted to Bigg Boss that her hands were shaking and asked in distress, "Oh God, main kya karoon (what should I do)?"

Watch the promo here.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman had reprimanded Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav for 'overreacting' after challenger Rakhi Sawant pulled the drawstring of Abhinav's shorts. Salman had defended Rakhi and had said that she is not wrong and said that Abhinav has benefitted from her 'entertaining' actions.

Abhinav had also gotten upset after being scolded by Salman and said that if he was benefitting from Rakhi's actions, he did not want any of it. "If this is entertainment, I want to go home right now," he said and broke down.

Rakhi's brother Rakesh Sawant had also come out in his sister's defence and said that Rakhi is aware of her 'married' status and hasn't crossed her limits.

Rakesh also went on to claim that Abhinav and his wife Rubina Dilaik - also a contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14' - are overreacting to the whole incident as Rakhi has always been like this.

As for the nomination task, the contestants will go into an empty room one by one and write the name of one contestant that they feel should be saved. The contestant who goes in next can either keep the name or tear it out. The next contestant can then write a new name.