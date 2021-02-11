'Bigg Boss 14': Nikki Tamboli becomes the first finalist due to Rubina Dilaik, here's how

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina Dilaik is declared as the winner of Ticket to Finale task. However, as the actor is nominated for the whole season, she cannot become a finalist. Thus, Bigg Boss gives her a special power to transfer her ticket to the finale to any of her fellow contestants. Without any guesses, Rubina selected Nikki Tamboli and she has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 14.

If you remember, Nikki was also the first permanent contestant of the reality show this season. Yes, Toofani Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan had declared her as the permanent member of the house with the special power they got.

Meanwhile, during the task on Wednesday's episode, Nikki and Rahul Vaidya had an epic showdown. After Devoleena Bhattacharjee destroyed Nikki's barrel, the latter took revenge on Rahul. However, she wasn't succeeding in it.

Moreover, in the latest upcoming episode, Rubina and Jasmin Bhasin will be seen hurling abuses at each other during the task. This leads to Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik intervening and slamming Jasmin for her antics.

Jasmin calls Rubina 'ugly woman from head to tie', while the latter calls her as a woman with an ugly mouth.

Earlier this week, the connections Jasmin, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Vindu Dara Singh ousted Abhinav Shukla from the show citing him as undeserving. Before him, Arshi Khan got eliminated from the reality show.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be held in the coming days.