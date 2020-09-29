'Bigg Boss 14' new promo: Is godwoman Radhe Maa a part of Salman Khan's show?

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 dropped a huge surprise on their social media pages. Yes, they showed a glimpse of one of the contestants without unveiling her full name. The participant is easily recognisable and is none other than 'godwoman' Radhe Maa. Her long vermilion on the forehead and popular hairdo gave it away in the promo. Radhe Maa's name is indeed a surprise as it wasn't circulated in the media.

The channel shared the promo with a caption stating, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals."

Check it out below:

Earlier during the virtual press conference of Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan said that the arrival of the show is good news for the participants. He said, "Nowhere work is resuming. Even if it is, cases of COVID-19 are being reported. These contestants would be getting inside after being quarantined. So they'd be safe. But those who are working outside will have to be careful. I am happy that Colors, Viacom 18 and 'Bigg Boss' are giving employment to many people. I am very happy with the fact that the show is happening."

Khan further shared, "This is the reason why I am doing this season of 'Bigg Boss'. It'll provide employment to people - there's a very large unit - they will start getting their salary, they'll be able to get ration for their homes."

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to start from October 3, 2020.