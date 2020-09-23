'Bigg Boss 14': 'Indian Idol' finalist Rahul Vaidya CONFIRMED to be part of Salman Khan's show

Fans are becoming impatient to know who will be locked inside Bigg Boss 14 house this year. The show which is starting from October 3, 2020, again has Salman Khan as the host. There have been several reports making the rounds that Indian Idol season one finalist Rahul Vaidya will also be a part of the show. Now, we have exclusively got the news that the singer is indeed participating in the reality show.

Rahul who is celebrating his birthday on September 23 has already started quarantining before heading inside the controversial house. The source also revealed that he will be staying at a hotel in Juhu as a part of quarantining, which is the basic and important instruction given to all the contestants participating. He celebrated his birthday with near and dear ones before heading to quarantine centre.

A few of his closed ones while wishing Rahul on his birthday also indirectly wished him luck. This also hints towards the fact that he will be entering the BB house.

Apart from him, the celebrities who will mostly be entering Bigg Boss 14 house are Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Malkhani.

During an interaction with DNA, when Nishant was asked about participating on the show, he had neither confirmed nor denied. He said, "Ever since my name has come up in the tentative list of contestants, I do get a lot of queries. However, I keep telling everyone that nothing is confirmed. I am happy for the showrunners, that Bigg Boss has such a massive following and there's so much hype that the whole country is waiting to know the names of people entering the house this year."