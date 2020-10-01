‘Bigg Boss 14’: Hina Khan gears up for show’s grand premiere, shares latest photos decked up in flashy outfit

'Bigg Boss 14' is just days away and television star Hina Khan is all set to be a part of the much-awaited reality show that premieres on October 3 on Colors.

While the new promos have the audiences intrigued about the show’s new format amid the ongoing pandemic, what we know so far are the names of a few contestants including Jaan Kumar Sanu and the ex-contestants Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill who are expected to be part of this season, giving audiences the double dose of entertainment.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself all dressed up in an eye-catchy outfit that included shimmering white hot pants, neon crop top jacket set that featured dramatic sleeves and shiny, metallic silver over-the-knee boots. The actress had her hair tied in half with soft waves and opted for nide make-up to complement with her overall look.

The television star, who was all decked up for the grand premiere of the show, shared her excitement on the show’s return with her photos and wrote alongside it, “Ab Scene Paltega #BiggBoss14GrandPremiere.”

The ‘Naagin 5’ actress has previously been a contestant in the controversial reality show and emerged as the first runner up in Bigg Boss 11.

While Hina Khan sure won the audiences hearts with her out-of-the-box look, her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the show.

In the meantime, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 dropped a huge surprise on their social media pages, sharing a glimpse of one of the contestants without unveiling her full name.

And even though the participant’s name isn’t mentioned, she is easily recognisable and is none other than 'godwoman' Radhe Maa.

The long vermilion on her forehead and popular hairdo gave it away in the promo. Radhe Maa's name is indeed a surprise as it wasn't circulated in the media.

The channel shared the promo with a caption stating, "Barsegi kiski kripa iss shanivaar #BiggBoss ke ghar mein? #BB14 Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday at 9 PM. Streaming partner @vootselect. #BiggBoss2020 @beingsalmankhan @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals."