'Bigg Boss 14' Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant out of winner's race, takes home Rs 14 lakh

Rakhi Sawant has become the first finalist to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. The entertainment queen took Rs 14 lakh which she had shredded during a task. It was Riteish Deshmukh who offered it to the contestants and along with Rakhi, Nikki Tamboli pressed the buzzer too. However, Rakhi was quicker and she got eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house and bagged fifth place.

After meeting Salman Khan on the stage, Rakhi said that she will use the money for her mother's cancer treatment. When asked who should be the winner, the Main Hoon Na actor named Rubina Dilaik and said that she will be shocked to see Nikki Tamboli win the show. Salman also told Rakhi that she did the right thing by taking the money and leave the show.

Meanwhile, during a recent interaction with The Times of India, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee was asked about Rakhi, she had said, "She is a fantastic human being. Woh todh-mod ke baat nahi kar sakti, that's her drawback. But then, isn't it such people only who have a fully clean heart? The person who does wrong and then plays with words to prove him/herself innocent is nothing but cunning, isn't it?"

The actor also said, "I know the fan-base plays a large role in determining the end result but based on who has played the game better, my choice for the winner is either Rahul Vaidya or Rakhi."

During her stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi created several controversies with Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan among others.