'Bigg Boss 14', Grand Finale: Rajkummar Rao to announce mid-week eviction?

The last few days to the Bigg Boss finale have got the five remaining housemates all geared up for the shocks and jolts. Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni are all extremely anxious as the game has entered its most crucial phase.

And now, with the finale just 2 days away, a new and shocking twist is expected.

A recent promo released by the makers on Colors' Instagram handle shows actor Rajkummar Rao entering the house. The B-town star will be entering the house to promote his upcoming film and will also announce a piece of news that might come as a shock or surprise for the housemates.

While a section of viewers believe Rajkummar Rao will announce a mid-week eviction, others are of the opinion that there will be a last-minute entry in the show.

The actor is hearing saying in the promo, "Ess baar bhi scene paltega." He continues, "Aap mein se koi juda nahi hoga, balki judega." Nikki is heard asking in shock, "Koi aaney wala hai?"

Soon after, a scene showing the door of the Bigg Boss house opening is shown.

What twist have the makers added to the controversial reality show will only be revealed in the upcoming episode. But seems like the game is going to change just two days before the finale.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss fulfils the last wishes of the housemates inside the house.

Aly is granted the wish of seeing his niece in the arms of his mother on a video call. Rakhi Sawant is provided with a pizza along with the other contestants and Rubina is given a chance to represent her culture with a performance for the viewers along with the housemates.