'Bigg Boss 14' finale: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to get evicted, Eijaz Khan out of the race

Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered 'Bigg Boss 14' house as Eijaz Khan's proxy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 02:27 PM IST

Among the nominees for this week's eviction are Rubina Dilaik, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Eijaz Khan's proxy), Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya. Now as per the latest reports, Devoleena is all set to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 house during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actor entered the reality show a few weeks back after Eijaz left for his prior professional commitments. During her tenure, Devoleena became a controversial figure for her violent streaks.

She had hurled abuses and threw a fit by destroying Bigg Boss' properties around. Due to this, Bigg Boss nominated Devoleena for the entire season. As her supporter entered Paras Chhabra and even they couldn't get along.

Meanwhile, talking about Eijaz, he urged his fans to vote for Devoleena. Khan tweeted, "We will always have each other's back, this was a promise we made to each other. It's a perfect day to fulfil that promise, it's a promising day today, let's just all come together and vote for Devoleena and get Eijaz back in the game. #VoteForDevoleena."

Rahul Mahajan teased Eijaz by replying to his tweet. He wrote, "Bhai please vote for @RubiDilaik and enjoy your holiday in Goa."

After exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz spoke at length about his love for Pavitra Punia and hinted about taking their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with DNA, Eijaz was seen slamming Rubina Dilaik by stating, "I have seen the double standards. Most importantly tend to create for the whole world that we other contestants think she is superior because we are actually inferior. If not now, eventually, everyone who supports her will realise it, nobody can beat that."

