Fan-made wedding card of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar steals actor's heart, check it out

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will soon be tying the knot as his mother had hinted about wedding preparations. During the earlier days of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul had proposed Disha for marriage on her birthday. Now that he is back inside the house, mostly will be taking the plunge post his stint on the reality show. Disha seems to be gearing up to become a bride and her recent Instagram story hints at the same.

The actor posted a fan-made wedding card with a heartwarming message. In the photo, a fan created caricaturish edits of Rahul and Disha which include their wedding festivities as well as honeymoon. Parmar captioned the photo stating, "This just stole my heart."

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with The Times of India, Rahul's mother Geeta Vaidya was asked about his wedding plans with Disha. She stated, "When Rahul came from the show mid-way, Disha had also come to meet us. After that also she has come to meet us three-four times. I have spoken to her mom also. So, we have finalised everything and done all the small preparations. We are waiting for Rahul to come out, the moment he is out will decide and finalise the dates. The date, location and everything else we will confirm then. But the basic arrangements we have already done. Both the families have met and have given the nod for the wedding. Now, we are just waiting for Rahul."

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the show will end in another four weeks or so.