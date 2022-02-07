‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Umar Riaz poses in unzipped jacket, shows off his washboard abs

Umar Riaz, one of the most popular 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants, has recently wowed fans with his images and videos. The doctor has amassed a sizable fan base.

Umar recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen flaunting his washboard abs.

Take a look at the viral video here-

Even after securing 'Ticket to finale,' Umar got evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 15’, and his exit met with an outrage on the digital world. Netizens showered support to Umar and considered his eviction as 'unfair.'

The Evicted contestant was spotted for the first time after his show's stint, and the media captured and asked several questions to Umar. One of the paparazzi asked him that people considered his exit an injustice towards him, to which Umar said, "Mere ko bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai... aap sabko pata hai kya hua hai." However, he admitted the public's unconditional support by adding, "Main khushnaseeb hu ki itna pyaar mila hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki Allah ka reham hai aur aap sab ka pyaar hai."

On Tuesday, 11 January, Asim Riaz was spotted by the paparazzi who chased him for his comments about Umar being thrown out of the house. While talking to the media, Asim said, "Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada."

When asked about other other contestants showing 'bal ka prayog' on the reality show, Asim mentioned, "Exactly Pratik ne, Karan ne bhi (dhakke diye hain). Par us time agar fair decision lena tha toh us time nikalna chahiye tha. Is time Umar ko nikaal diya. Like I said, uski game bahot strong thi. Jab aap dekho Weekend Ka Vaar toh actually unhone bataya hai ki Umar kitna strong hai aur woh baakiyon ki game kaise strong nahi hone de raha hai."