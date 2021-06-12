'Bigg Boss 14' fame Sonali Phogat gets trolled, shamed for her dance video - watch

Actor turned politician, Sonali Phogat is once again in the limelight, this time due to her Instagram video, which has garnered extreme criticism from netizens. After posting a dance video on the social media platform, Sonali was scrutinised and heavily trolled for her choice of clothing and her dance moves.

The ‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame recently posted a fun video on her Instagram handle and also tagged actor Salman Khan in the caption. Dressed in grey athletic wear, Sonali can be seen grooving to the song ‘Ding Dong Dole’ from 2003 film ‘Kucch toh Hai’.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Today I started my workout after three months #mylife #mychoice #actress #actorlife @beingsalmankhan.”

Sonali received a lot of backlash for the video where netizens shamed her for posting such videos despite being a politician and was also shamed for her age.

One user wrote, “Bhout Bekar lg rhi ho wese aap leader ho tmij se pess aao, while another commented, “Bohot Ganda lagra dekhne me... very bad plz wear clothes first.

“Not looking nice....be graceful as per ur age,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Kam s kam umer ka to lihaz karte jao phogat madam.”

Mentioning the party she is affiliated to, one user wrote, “"Yeh BJP ki neta hai”. Although Phogat received a lot of flak for the video, many even praised it too and showered heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments.

Sonali Phogat had made quite the headlines when she confessed her affection towards Aly Goni on ‘Bigg Boss 14’. She said that she still faces heavy trolling because of it and whenever she posts a video or photo on Instagram, people comment about Ali on her post.

Sonali made her television debut in 2006 as an anchor on a Haryanvi show on Doordarshan. In 2008, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was subsequently made the Vice President of BJP Mahila Morcha.