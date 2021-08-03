'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli will not cut cakes on her birthday 'from now on till years to come', here's why

Nikki Tamboli, who rose to fame with 'Bigg Boss 14', will be celebrating her 25th birthday later this month. Nikki, who is usually chirpy and excited for things has now requested her fans to not send her any cakes. The actress came to this decision keeping in view her brother’s demise. Nikki’s brother Jatin passed away in May this year due to COVID-19 complications.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nikki shared the news with her fans that starting from this year, she had decided to not cut a cake on her birthday for ‘years to come’.

“I really would like to request all my Nikkians, my fans and friends to not send me any cakes or pastries on my birthday or before my birthday as I have decided to not cut cakes on my birthday from now on till years to come. I recently lost my brother and the next day is Rahki, so I really hope you'll respect my decision and rather pray for my brother's soul, help the people in need and feed those who actually needs it. Thank you!” read Nikki’s note.

Soon after her brother’s death, Nikki flew to Cape Town to participate in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. The show recently went on air and much to the disappointment of her fans, Nikki was eliminated in the first week.

Following her elimination, Nikki took to Instagram and penned an emotional note apologised as well as thanked host Rohit Shetty. “It wasn’t easy but I did have a lot fears and emotional baggages along before every stunt,” read a part of her caption.

In an earlier interview with DNAIndia, speaking about shooting for ‘KKK 11’ while going through a personal tragedy, Nikki said, “There's something called passion and I am very passionate about my profession. I love to act and if it is a reality show, well, nothing like it. I just love reality shows. Then comes commitments. If you are passionate about your work then you will never back out of your commitments. I remember I had told my brother that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and he was very excited. He knows I fear a lot of things but he told me that he is sure that just like the way I entertained my fans in Bigg Boss 14, I’ll do the same here as well. He never asked me to win Bigg Boss 14 or Khatron Ke Khiladi. His motto was…'you go and let and your fans see how entertaining you are'. Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are totally different formats and I wanted my fans to see both my avatars. I was very focused that I have to go because had my brother been alive he would have sent me, come what may! So, when my brother is not around, why shouldn’t I go? My brother is no more, it was his wish was for me to go (for Khatron Ke Khiladi). Whether he is alive or dead, I can’t disappoint him.”