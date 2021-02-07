'Bigg Boss 14' eviction: Arshi Khan eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Challenger Arshi Khan became the latest contestant to bid adieu to Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. After her numerous fights with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, and Vikas Gupta, the actor exit the house in today's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.

Arshi's eviction came just a day after her big fight with Devoleena as the former spoke ill about her and her family. As shown in the episode, Arshi told Devoleena in between the fight – 'koi tera karibi mar jaaye' (someone close to you shall die) which in turn made Devoleena so angry that she broke cutlery, screamed, and tried to forcefully feed a paratha to Arshi.

Now that Arshi has been eliminated, her brother would not be there to join her for connections week.

This week, apart from Arshi, Rubina Dilaik, her husband Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Eijaz Khan's proxy), Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant were also nominated.

Reports state that Eijaz, who had exited the house due to professional commitments, might re-enter 'Bigg Boss 14' this weekend.

Meanwhile, Salman also addressed Rubina and Abhinav's actions on the show who have been clashing with Rakhi since the past few episodes. Salman Khan made Abhinav realize that while Rakhi harshly spoke to him, even Abhinav and Rubina used words for Rakhi that were by no means polite or nice.

The episode also marked the start of the connections week wherein housemates will be joined by their connections to further the game as the semi finale fast approaches. The episode also saw Rubina share just why she has been so aggressive in her attitude in the house. She shared how her familial relationships were affected by her temper issues. She even admits that she has felt suicidal in the past.