Eijaz Khan's key to a happy relationship is to 'forget logic', says 'even if you are right or wrong says sorry'

Over the years, love has bloomed several times in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Season 14 of the reality show was no exception as actor Eijaz Khan found his ladylove Pavitra Punia. The two started off as good friends in the house but there gradually their friendship bittered. However, by the end of the show, the two patched up and are dating each other.

The couple seems to be very much in love and often share mushy pictures with each other on their social media handles. In a recent interview, Eijaz has shared the key to a successful relationship and it is hilarious.

Eijaz suggested moving beyond ‘logic’ for a successful relationship.

The actor told IANS with a laugh, “Say sorry as soon as possible. Even if you are right or wrong. Forget logic. Sometimes it is not about logic. Just say ‘its okay I am sorry and baby let’s move forward’.”

The 45-year-old actor and Pavitra were seen attending singer Rahul Vaidya’s wedding together. Recently, Eijaz fulfilled his promise that remade to Pavitra during ‘Bigg Boss’ that he will take her home to meet his father. He posted two photos from their meeting and wrote, “Pappa se tujhko milaaoonga (I will make you meet my father).... #khandaan #sattarkhan #eijazkhan #pavitrapunia (masks were off only for the picture),” he wrote in his caption.

Reacting to the post, Pavitra commented, “Blessed blessed blessed. Such a iconic personality pappa. Thank you baby @eijazkhan for this. I Love you.”

On the work front, Eijaz is currently awaiting the release of the second season of his web-series ‘City Of Dreams’ which is a political drama. ‘City of Dreams 2’ also features Sachin Pilgaonkar, Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sandeep Kulkarni and Uday Tikekar among other Marathi and Hindi actors.

The second season focuses on a stand-off between the father-daughter duo played by actors Atul Kulkarni and Priya Bapat, as the two characters are not ready to budge as the family feuds for power and position.

(With IANS inputs)