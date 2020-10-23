'Bigg Boss 14' contestants' salaries: Rubina Dilaik is highest paid; here's how much Sidharth Shukla earned for 2 weeks

Bigg Boss 14 is slowly becoming one of the most popular shows on television and people are intrigued about the salaries of the Bigg Boss contestants. In a recent report by insider account The Khabri, it was said that recently evicted Shehzad Deol was the lowest-earning contestant while TV actor Rubina Dilaik who participated in the show with her husband was the highest-earning member.

The deals, however, signed by 'seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan were more lucrative and considerably higher.

According to the Khabri, here’s what each contestant of Bigg Boss 14 is making, per week.

Shehzad Deol - Rs 50kJaan Kumar Sanu - Rs 80kRahul Vaidya - Rs 1 lakhNikki Tamboli - Rs 1.2 lakhPavitra Punia - Rs 1.5 lakhAbhinav Shukla - Rs 1.5 lakhEijaz Khan - Rs 1.8 lakhNishant Singh Malkani - Rs 2 lakhSara Gurpal - Rs 2 lakhJasmin Bhasin - Rs 3 lakhRubina Dilaik - Rs 5 lakh

Coming to seniors, here’s what they made per week until Wednesday after their two-week stint in the house was completed.

Sidharth Shukla - Rs 32 lakhHina Khan - Rs 25 lakhGauahar Khan - Rs 20 lakh

The show's host Salman Khan has seen a rise in his salary since he first joined in season 4 but the actor had previously said that he’d be willing to take a pay cut this year to get the show back on track amid the coronavirus crisis.

He had said, "I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid," speaking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India, at the launch event. .

"The new normal wants us to have few people on the set, but we are putting people in shifts. We are not reducing employment numbers at all. We are committing to the same number of people on payrolls, although their time on the set will be reduced by shifts," he said.

To this Salman had said, "What about mine? Doesn’t matter! I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid."