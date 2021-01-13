'Bigg Boss 14': After Sonali Phogat confesses having crush on Aly Goni, duo dance to romantic track 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho'

If you are someone who follows 'Bigg Boss 14' closely, you would know that the season hasn't been as interesting as the previous ones. In fact, introduction of Challengers as competition in the reality game show was one of the many ways the makers wanted to ensure that audiences get the worth of their time.

And ever since the entry of Challengers, the season has certainly gotten a bit more interesting with Rakhi Sawant's antics, the revelation of Jasmin Bhasin's 'mean' side, and the recent confession of female housemates having a crush the fellow contestants.

While earlier Rakhi Sawant confessed to having a crush on Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli openly said she has feelings for Aly Goni, in the latest episode of the show hosted by Salman Khan, BJP leader Sonali Photgat too revealed that she has started falling for Aly and while speaking about it she couldn't stop blushing.

Now, in a recent promo video dropped by Colors on Instagram, Sonali Phogat and Aly Goni can be seen enjoying a couple dance on the romantic track 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, Badi Sundar Dikhti Ho'.

In the said video, Sonali can be seen blushing as Aly matches steps with her. Then, both look at each other and smile wholeheartedly. Dressed in a black outfit, Sonali can be seen enjoying her dance with Aly who is seen sporting a stripped shirt.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Sonali divukged her feelings for Aly soon after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from the show. Jasmin and Aly are rumoured to be dating and she even said that he is one for her. Talking about Sonali, inmates couldn't stop teasing Aly and her after her confession.

Sonali first told Arshi Khan, "Mujhe yeh sab nahi karna chahiye na (I shouldn’t be doing all this, right)? I did not feel like this earlier. But something has happened." Phogat also shared it with Eijaz Khan by stating, "Mujhe pata hai ye cheesein mere liye nahi hai, but feelings hain (I know this is not for me, but there are feelings)."

Later on, Sonali was heard telling Aly, Arshi and Rahul Vaidya, "When I came in the house, I found everyone the same, even Aly. But something happened last night."

After Rakhi Sawant told Sonali that there's no future but supported her for confession, Phogat said, "Tabse lag raha hai meri duniya hi badal gayi (Feels like my world has changed since then)."