'Bigg Boss 14': After Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat confesses feelings for Aly Goni

After Nikki Tamboli, another Bigg Boss 14 contestant has confessed her liking for Aly Goni. On Tuesday's episode, Sonali Phogat revealed that she has started falling for the actor and couldn't stop blushing while saying so. The gesture from Phogat came soon after Jasmin Bhasin's eviction from the show. Jasmin and Aly are rumoured to be dating and she even said that he is one for her. Talking about Sonali, inmates couldn't stop teasing Aly and her after her confession.

Sonali first told Arshi Khan, "Mujhe yeh sab nahi karna chahiye na (I shouldn’t be doing all this, right)? I did not feel like this earlier. But something has happened." Phogat also shared it with Eijaz Khan by stating, "Mujhe pata hai ye cheesein mere liye nahi hai, but feelings hain (I know this is not for me, but there are feelings)."

Later on, Sonali was heard telling Aly, Arshi and Rahul Vaidya, "When I came in the house, I found everyone the same, even Aly. But something happened last night."

After Rakhi Sawant told Sonali that there's no future but supported her for confession, Phogat said, "Tabse lag raha hai meri duniya hi badal gayi (Feels like my world has changed since then)."

Soon after that, Rahul sang 'Teri Aankhon Ke Siwa' song which led Aly and Sonali dance with each other.

Meanwhile, Nikki had spoken about her feelings for Aly by sharing, "Mujhe woh genuinely pasand hai (I genuinely like him)."

One of the Twitter users told Nikki about it by writing, "Have u watched Nikki's feeling about Aly. Everyone wants Aly. But Aly wants Only Jasmin." To which Jasmin replied, "Hahaha #JasLy forever."

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house after staying for nearly 100 days.