'Bigg Boss 14': After furore, COLORS TV issues apology over Jaan Kumar Sanu's 'anti-Marathi' remarks

The makers of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' issued an apology following a furore over constant Jaan Kumar Sanu's alleged remarks against the Marathi language.

Earlier in the day, political parties Shiv Sena and MNS had demanded an apology and threatened to stop filming of the show.

Consequently, the makers of 'Bigg Boss 14' issued a statement on their social media handles, tendering an apology wherein they stated that the channel did not mean to hurt the feelings of the people of Maharashtra.

The statement read as:

“We at COLORS apologise for the remarks in relation to the Marathi language made on the Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting sentiments of the people of Maharastra.”

For the unversed, in the show's episode that was aired on October 27, singer Jaan Kumar Sanu reportedly asked fellow contestants Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi on the show. He said that he feels irritated when someone speaks in Marathi and asked his co-contestant Nikki to speak in Hindi.

Jaan's comment didn't go down well with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) film workers’ union chief Ameya Khopkar, who threatened to take action against the singer for his anti-Marathi remarks.

Khopkar told Zee News, "Within 24 hours if Jaan Kumar Sanu doesn't apologise then Bigg Boss 14 shooting will be stopped." He added, "If one has to stay in Maharashtra then you have to respect the Marathi language."

In a tweet, Shiv Sena secretary and the head of the party’s Chitrapat Sena Aadesh Bandekar too demanded an apology and stated that the person (Jaan Kumar Sanu) must be immediately evicted from the show. He also mentioned in the tweet that the Maharashtra government should withdraw filming permission of those who indulge in defaming the state.

बिग बॉस च्या व्यवस्थापनाने व ह्या व्यक्ती ने महाराष्ट्राची व मराठी जनतेची त्वरित माफी मागावी ज्यानी हे कृत्य केले त्याची तातडीने हकालपट्टी करावी... अशी बदनामी करणाऱ्यांची चित्रीकरण परवानगी महाराष्ट्र शासनाने रद्द करावी... शिवसेना चित्रपट सेना — Adesh Bandekar - आदेश बांदेकर (@aadeshbandekar) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Colors channel, which airs 'Bigg Boss' has stated that it will delete the said comment from all the future broadcasts.