'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla: My journey is because of my moments with Shehnaz Gill

Amongst many of his fans, there was contestant Shehnaz Kaur Gill who wanted to see Sidharth Shukla holding Bigg Boss 13 trophy. During their stint on the show, Gill has always said that if not her, she wishes to see Shukla win the show. And lo, Sidharth has become the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 after staying inside the house for more than 140 days. Sidharth beat Asim Riaz to become the winner while Shehnaz became the second runner up.

Post getting the trophy, Sidharth met up with media and during an interaction, he was all praises for Shehnaz. The handsome hunk stated, "The kind of moods you have seen me in, my best few moments in the house have been all thanks to Shehnaz. All the ups and downs with Shehnaz has also been great. A lot of conversations that happened inside the house is not something I usually like to be a part of. So, it has stayed with me as I had somebody to speak to me just about anything and nothing."

Sidharth concluded by saying, "My journey for however long it was and I have been able to be in it is also because of my moments with Shehnaz."

Shukla with Shehnaz has faced several ups and downs throughout the show. They have showered love on each other and even shared the bed until the end of the season. Moreover, they even went on to abuse each other, where Shehnaz slapped him several times.

Even on the finale episode, we see both of them fight just before the grand event kickstarted.