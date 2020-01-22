'Bigg Boss 13': Will Salman Khan hosted reality show get more 2-week extension?

bigg boss, salman khan, arti singh, Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan #BiggBoss, Salman Khan Bigg Boss, Salman Bigg Boss

Only a few weeks are left for one of the most controversial shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 13 to go off-air. This season of the reality show has been considered as a super hit. Currently, the contestants in the competition are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala. It has become a tough competition now and everyone is eager to know who will take the trophy.

Now, reports were making the rounds that after a five-week extension of Bigg Boss 13, the makers planned to extend it for more two weeks. But as per reports in IANS, it won't happen anymore. Talking about it, a source told the media agency, "It is not confirmed if the show will be extended by two weeks. As of now, the finale will happen on February 15."

Earlier when the five-week extension was announced, host Salman Khan had planned to back out, but he eventually caved in and continued with the show. Now it is also said that he might not be available to shoot for two weeks if the extension of the show takes place.

When Mumbai Mirror had earlier asked Salman about Bigg Boss being a part of his life, he had said, "Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out."