Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

'Bigg Boss 13': Will Salman Khan hosted reality show get more 2-week extension?

There were reports that Salman Khan hosted-controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss 13' will be extended for more two weeks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 22, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

'Bigg Boss 13': Will Salman Khan hosted reality show get more 2-week extension?
bigg boss, salman khan, arti singh, Rashami Desai, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan #BiggBoss, Salman Khan Bigg Boss, Salman Bigg Boss

Only a few weeks are left for one of the most controversial shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss 13 to go off-air. This season of the reality show has been considered as a super hit. Currently, the contestants in the competition are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Shehnaz Gill and Shefali Jariwala. It has become a tough competition now and everyone is eager to know who will take the trophy.

Now, reports were making the rounds that after a five-week extension of Bigg Boss 13, the makers planned to extend it for more two weeks. But as per reports in IANS, it won't happen anymore. Talking about it, a source told the media agency, "It is not confirmed if the show will be extended by two weeks. As of now, the finale will happen on February 15."

Earlier when the five-week extension was announced, host Salman Khan had planned to back out, but he eventually caved in and continued with the show. Now it is also said that he might not be available to shoot for two weeks if the extension of the show takes place.

When Mumbai Mirror had earlier asked Salman about Bigg Boss being a part of his life, he had said, "Yeah, a part of mine wants to cut that part and throw it out and the other part wants to keep it. And the latter is haavi on the part that wants to throw it out."

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.