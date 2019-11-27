'Bigg Boss 13': Will Devoleena Bhattacharjee quit the show due to back injury?

Bigg Boss 13 has been extended for five more weeks which means we will see the inmates fighting for the prize until February 2020. Currently, all the strong contestants namely Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Shahnaz Kaur Gill and others. During a recent task, Devoleena, who gets rough physically injured her back and was immediately consulted by a doctor. A Spotboye report suggested that the actor might quit the show owing to her injury.

A doctor told the portal, "Yes, Bigg Boss team did call me and said that Devoleena was a part of some physical activity-based task. They just said that if the need arises they may contact me for consultation. However, they never called back, so I am hoping that the injury got fine and Devoleena is doing okay."

While it seems like she is fine and won't be coming out of Bigg Boss house any time soon. Confirming the report, Devoleena's mother told the entertainment website, "There is no truth to this or else team Endemol would have informed me by now about the development. She is very much inside playing her game like a fighter. She is a strong girl and she won't quit the show because of her back pain."

She added, "If you all have noticed from last one and half month she is constantly rubbing her hand as she is facing back problems, but she never showed it to the audience what kind of pain she is facing to gain sympathy. I appeal to fans to support my daughter as she is giving in a lot for the game."