'Bigg Boss 13': Wild card contestant Tehseen Poonawalla finds Rashami Desai smart, is this why?

Bigg Boss 13 is coming to its first round of finale. Out of the lot in the house yet, only a few will go-ahead to the next round and bag the ticket to finale. Thus, in the last week of stay in the house, all contestants have started showing their true colours. The team, of course, is divided into two - Team Paras and Team Shukla. However, things have changed.

While heated arguments still continue in the house, some contestants have calmed down their nerves and started playing with their minds. In episode 30, wild card contestant of Bigg Boss 13 Shefali Zariwala, while observing the contestants in the house, was sure that Paras stopped showing his mean side since ticket to finale is closer.

Another contestant who has shown her other side, happens to be Rashami Desai. The Television bahu, who was usually seen as the silent type, has started playing in the tasks and how! She was assigned to moderate and participate in the task of BB Home Delivery. While she kept the game fair during the first and second round by letting one team win each, when it came to delivering food for the third round, the latest promo saw Rashami selecting her own self as the delivery girl. Soon after Tehseen Poonawalla, who is also another wild card contestant, was heard calling her smart. Before entering the house, Poonawalla had said that he will go as a leader, since the house lacks anybody with good leadership qualities.

Episode 30 saw Shefali Zariwala make some more comments like calling Shehnaz Gill confused between the teams. Asim also agreed that Gill could sway between both the teams, which could also be because of her good connections with people from the other team. She was also sure that Paras, even though not showing his mean side, will not save Mahira in the task since he wants to make new friends now.