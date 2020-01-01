Bigg Boss 13: While Twitter is shocked seeing Paras wear his pricey yellow shoes, girlfriend Akanksha gifts him red one

Paras Chhabra is quite an interesting name in Bigg Boss 13 house. Although he declares being in love with Mahira Sharma inside the show, he also states that he has a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, outside the show. Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra is loved by none other than 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaz Gill.

Although Paras never picks Shehnaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house each time he has the option of choosing between Mahira and Shehnaz, he did something extremely special for Shehnaz so that she could become the captain of the house. Paras had dipped his favourite, expensive yellow Balenciaga shoes in red paint.

What took Twitterati by surprise, was seeing Paras wear the same shoes during the BB fashion show task when the girls - Shehnaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, and Shefali Bagga had to advertise a brand. Although a few people state that is Paras' yellow Fila shoes, some others are sure it is the same shoe that was destroyed.

Take a look:

Last night I saw Bigboss 13 and was shocked when I saw Paras Chhabra wearing his yellow shoes again. How is this possible because these shoes were already destroyed during the last captaincy task#ParasChhabra #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/WKhxk7pO6Q — sourav (@sourav871133) December 28, 2019

As people celebrate New Year today, Akanksha also gifted her beau Paras Chhabra new Balenciaga shoes, interestingly, in the red colour. The shoe, Akanksha tweeted, was her New Year 2020 gift to Paras. "For all u fans who had that " Awwwwww" moment when he sacrificed his yellow shoes. Finally, another one is here? on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it's red hope you like it as much as yellow," she tweeted.

Here's her tweet:

For all u fans who had that " Awwwwww" moment when he sacrificied his yellow shoes.Finally another one is here on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it's red hope you like it as much as yellow pic.twitter.com/U6em1ae5rH — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 30, 2019

Interestingly Akanksha gifts Paras the red shoe amidst her disappointment on Paras for his intimacy with Mahira Sharma. In a recent interview with Times of India, Akanksha had said, "Even I have male friends, but the gestures Paras and Mahira are doing don't happen between friends. What they are doing happens between couples. Especially the intimate gestures, the love bites that he is giving Mahira happens between couples."