'Bigg Boss 13': While Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz fight on show; fans indulge in Twitter war

One can barely judge who instigates whom on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. The latest season features Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, once best friends, picking up a fight with each other at every instance they find. Even Bigg Boss has to handle them in the confession room with great difficulty. That is when fans trended #JusticeForAsim, #StopUsingSidForTRP, and #StopViolenceAgainstAsim on Twitter.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss called Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the confession room twice, both the time in between the BB Elite Club task. Asim was seen constantly smiling and asking Sidharth Shukla to calm down. Sidharth was in no mood to do so.

After flowering abuses on Asim from the bedroom, Sidharth lost it in the BB Elite Club task. The two kept challenging each other, stating that they would meet one another outside the house and see the results. Sidharth lost his temper to a great extent (but was under control since he did not raise his hand yet) while Asim kept on smiling and asked Sidharth to calm down. Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala accused Asim of trying to instigate Sidharth at every moment possible.

After their face-to-face, Bigg Boss asked Sidharth and Asim to separate and come into the confession room. Asim even then asked Sidharth to respect the guest Hina Khan who was the moderator of BB Elite Club task. On reaching the confession room, Sidharth asked Bigg Boss if he could hit Asim since the latter already gave him permission to do so. More so, Sidharth asked Bigg Boss if he can leave the show after hitting Asim. Bigg Boss tried to calm him down and spoke to him alone, clearing that only a month is left and his self-respect is on line because it is National Television. Bigg Boss later suggested the angry Sidharth ignore Asim at least throughout the day.

Salman Khan had previously asked Asim to stay away from fighting with Sidharth, which he did the previous week. However, Asim was later accused of not being seen throughout the week. Sidharth's statements in the confession room were that Asim instigates to no limit and he wouldn't tolerate that kind of behaviour in the real world.