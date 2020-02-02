'Bigg Boss 13': When Arhaan Khan said that Devoleena cannot separate him and Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai was at the peak of her anger for boyfriend Arhaan Khan in the 'Bigg Boss 13 house'. She was also angry with Himanshi Khurrana, but Rashami seems to be on the verge of breaking up with Arhaan. Rashami's friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned what kind of a man Arhaan is, making Rashami rethink her decision. But there was a time when Arhaan Khan had stated that Devoleena cannot separate them.

"I am confident about our relationship. Nobody can develop cracks in it. Devoleena cannot separate us," he told SpotBoye in an interview recently. Arhaan stated that he would maintain the relationship with Rashami Desai even outside the Bigg Boss 13 house but that appears to be a far-fetched dream currently.

Salman Khan, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, asked Himanshi to talk to Rashami about the message which Arhaan sent through her. Himanshi tried talking, and then Salman played the tape where Himanshi is seen discussing with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, despite Asim's hesitation, about how Arhaan cried in front of her.

Rashami was really upset about the clip being shown, and Himanshi discussing the topic with other people apart from her. Devoleena then went on to mention that Arhaan is the kind of person who had not even informed Rashami about his wedding. Salman, on the other hand, claimed that Arhaan informed him Rashami knew about both her wedding and her kid, which made Devoleena shame Arhaan's character.