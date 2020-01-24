Headlines

'Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar' promo: Salman Khan opens gates for Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz, former walks out

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have been fighting more than often on Bigg Boss 13

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 25, 2020, 12:10 AM IST

Bigg Boss 13 has turned into a warzone with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz just finding an instance to pounce on each other. Salman Khan thus gave them an opportunity to walk out of the house and Sidharth accepted to walk out soon after.

Sidharth Shukla had recently asked Bigg Boss to allow him to hit Asim Riaz and quit the show. Now in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman Khan is seen asking Bigg Boss to open the gates so that Sidharth and Asim can come out of the gate.

When Salman was asking Sidharth and Asim about their fight, they started arguing again. He then went on to say that he would throw them out of the house. 'Sidharth and Asim can go out, beat each other and come back if they are stable,' said Salman.

After the gates opened, Salman says he saw nobody moving. That is when Sidharth said that he is leaving. Sidharth even stood up to leave.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth had recently confessed to Bigg Boss that he would beat Asim Riaz and leave the house, which is when Bigg Boss convinced him to stay. In tonight's episode, Sidharth also mentioned that Asim should not speak him for two weeks and directly meet him outside the house and talk the same way he does inside the house.

