'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar: Housemates share some heart wrenching life experiences with Laxmi Agarwal

Laxmi Agarwal, who has been an inspiration of courage and resilience will be seen with the Bigg Boss contestants. Lakshmi plays a very unique and empowering game with the contestants called the ‘Muh Dikahi’ where each of the housemates has to share some of their own experiences that have shaped them to be the people they are today.

Before starting the game, Laxmi shares her acid attack story with them. She tells the Bigg Boss contestants how she stood her ground during the worst phase of her life and decided to show the world her hard-hitting reality. Listening to her, Sidharth Shukla gets very emotional and salutes her for being the strong woman that she is.

Laxmi requests each contestant to share their own story. Aarti Singh who is known to be strong and independent opens up about a dark incident in her life. She reveals that she was molested by a servant in her own house when she was young and how she escaped by jumping off from the second floor. But it’s just not Aarti who talks about her bitter past.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Singh too open up and share their own life-changing experiences. Madhurima and Vishal share the horrors of being molested when they were young. Madhurima breaks down when she reveals that her tutor molested her when she was young. Vishal, too, speaks about the time that he was molested by some creeps when he was 9-10 years old. These two incidents took a toll on their studies and education and subsequently their life.

Next to step up and speak is Rashami Desai, who says her journey has never been easy. She reveals that she comes from a very poor family and that she was not loved because she was a girl.

She talks about how she went through depression because of all this and yet she decided to be strong and make something of her life.