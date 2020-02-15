'Bigg Boss 13': Watch Asim Riaz, Varun Dhawan's epic showdown from 'Main Tera Hero'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz is one of the strongest contenders to taking the Bigg Boss trophy home at the grand finale tonight. Fans have been appreciating Asim's game and there already are fan clubs dedicated to the contestant.

Today, a fight sequence featuring Asim and Varun Dhawan went viral on the internet from the 2014 film Main Tera Hero. In the clip, Asim can be seen among a group of boys getting involved in a fight with Varun's character. In the action sequence, Asim runs towards Varun with a hockey stick but the Coolie No 1 star hits him and Asim goes down on the floor.

The Jammu-born model starred in a small role but his growing popularity has surely made fans notice his little cameo. Main Tera Hero also starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri. The film was directed by Varun's father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan.

A while back, WWE star and actor John Cena took to his Instagram page and shared a picture of Asim which made fans go berserk. They couldn't believe the fact that Asim's reach is international too and after John Cena, it's the official Twitter page of an upcoming Hollywood film, which gave a shoutout to Asim.

The Twitter page of Fast & Furious 9 tagged a fan club of Asim and wrote, "@AsimRiazTeam_ Welcome to the Fast Family. #F9 comes out in theatres May 22. Reply #stop to unsubscribe." Asim is currently competing for the grand prize with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai, Arti Singh, and Paras Chhabra.